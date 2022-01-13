Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

