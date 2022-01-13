Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.58. 419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,247,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
