Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.58 and last traded at $53.58. 419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,247,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

