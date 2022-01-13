Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.98

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 96670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

SSDOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.