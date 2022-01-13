Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.98

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 96670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

