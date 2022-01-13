Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLS. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,122. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

