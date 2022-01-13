Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,630.32.
SHOP stock opened at $1,168.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Shopify by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
