Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,630.32.

SHOP stock opened at $1,168.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,442.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Shopify by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

