Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,168.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,442.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,464.95. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

