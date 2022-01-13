Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.44 billion.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.