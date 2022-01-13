Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.26) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

BRK opened at GBX 2,650 ($35.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,684.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,512.77. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,800 ($24.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($38.01).

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($36.87), for a total transaction of £40,740 ($55,300.67). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,664.99), for a total transaction of £2,057,400 ($2,792,724.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,901 shares of company stock worth $382,344,000.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

