Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Rises By 1,560.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:DWAW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.