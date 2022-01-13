Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Rises By 1,560.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,560.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:DWAW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
