Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Increases By 716.7%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZUU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:ANZUU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 967. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.