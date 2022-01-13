Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 3,500.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVTY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.30. Covestro has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

