Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Decreases By 95.8%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.