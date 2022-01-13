Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Decreases By 95.8%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,521. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
