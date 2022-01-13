Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Increases By 1,026.8%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,026.8% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. 364,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,601. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

