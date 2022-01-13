Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 90.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.7846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

