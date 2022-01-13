Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Declines By 87.4%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LDHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 31,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

