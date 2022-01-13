Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
