Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LUMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025. Luminex Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

