Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 93.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MKTAY stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 22,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Makita has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

