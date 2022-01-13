Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Declines By 93.0%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MKTAY stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 22,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Makita has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
