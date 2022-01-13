Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 619.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 619.4% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 45,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.