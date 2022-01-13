Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Increases By 13,200.0%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BKRKF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,151. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.