Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Decreases By 99.1%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RXRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.