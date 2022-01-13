Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 84.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
