Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 84.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.