Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Decreases By 94.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 46,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,320. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is an increase from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

