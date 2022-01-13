Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Declines By 94.9%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TBLMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Tiger Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

