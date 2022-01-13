Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Drops By 99.2%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TTTPF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

