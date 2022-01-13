Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Drops By 90.9%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,843,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,522. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Verus International Company Profile
