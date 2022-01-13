Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Drops By 90.9%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,843,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,522. Verus International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

