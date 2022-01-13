Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $141,215.36

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $141,215.36 and approximately $65,163.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00073876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.07624309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.69 or 0.99806247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

