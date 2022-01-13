Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Down 0.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 666,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 512,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 1,468,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.