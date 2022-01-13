Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $275.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $275.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.