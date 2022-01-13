Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $200.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.85 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $186.50. 285,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,523,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

