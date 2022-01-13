Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SILK opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.