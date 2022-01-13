Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

