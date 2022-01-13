Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

