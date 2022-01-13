Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SMWB opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

