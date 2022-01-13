Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $199.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $201.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $782.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $788.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $899.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. 604,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

