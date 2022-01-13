SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $250.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 380.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $1,238,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

