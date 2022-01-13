Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

