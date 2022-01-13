Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.94 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.06.

EQIX stock opened at $764.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 160.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

