Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 454.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.