Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 102,974 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,974 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

