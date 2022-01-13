Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 35,895 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

