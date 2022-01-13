Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

