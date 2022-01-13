Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 139,698 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,698 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.