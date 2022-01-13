Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 338,128 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338,128 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.24% of Western Union worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

