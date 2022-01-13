SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.77. Approximately 33,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 788,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,487,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

