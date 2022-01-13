SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $813.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

