Smart Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 10.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 3,226,144 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

