Smart Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 45,140 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.