Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

