Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,200.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,537.26 and $26,200.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00116543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

